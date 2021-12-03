Kurdish protesters attack a chemical weapons storage facility, injuring six people.

Kurdish activists attacked the headquarters of the global chemical weapons agency on Friday, causing skirmishes that resulted in six people being injured and 50 people being arrested, according to Dutch police.

Hundreds of demonstrators broke through security to approach the grounds of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague, claiming Turkey is employing poisonous weapons in northern Iraq.

According to diplomatic sources, some of them were able to enter the building’s lobby before being evacuated by police, while the others mounted a raucous demonstration outside the front doors.

According to AFP journalists, police took the demonstrators away one by one, placing them on the ground and handcuffing them. Some were loaded into waiting vans, but because of the great number, many were transported by leased bus.

At least a dozen police cars blocked the road in front of the OPCW, which is directly across the street from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s official residence. A medical helicopter and several ambulances were also on the scene.

When the demonstrators “stormed the building,” two police officers and four protesters were injured, according to The Hague police.

A police spokeswoman told AFP that “about 50 demonstrators have been arrested and brought to a police site.”

“We’re looking into the details of what happened this afternoon.”

The British delegation said it was “very worried” to see demonstrators break into the OPCW and applauded police for their “rapid response.”

Evidence of chemical weapons use “should be presented to the OPCW through proper channels,” according to the document.

On Twitter, Canada shared its concern, writing, “We hope colleagues @OPCW are doing well.”

Turkey claims it has never used chemical weapons in its battle with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been fighting the Turkish government since 1984.

Turkish jets bomb separatist camps in northern Iraq and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan on a regular basis, and several villages have been depopulated since a new Turkish army offensive in April.

In recent months, the PKK and Kurdish organizations in Europe have accused Turkey of employing chemical weapons in dozens of assaults in northern Iraq, including a nerve agent and sulphur mustard gas.

“We have called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and all international bodies to come and independently investigate the use of chemical weapons,” Zagros Hiwa, a spokesperson for the PKK’s political branch, the Kurdistan Democratic Communities Union, told AFP.

The demonstration took place a day after the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) concluded its annual meeting of member states this week, during which Syria and Russia were criticized for alleged chemical weapons usage.