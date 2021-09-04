Kunieda of Japan wins gold in the Pandemic Games.

On Saturday’s penultimate day of Paralympics competition in Tokyo, wheelchair tennis veteran Shingo Kunieda won gold for Japan, and the successful organization of the Games was acclaimed as “amazing.”

Top seed Kunieda, who has 45 Grand Slam championships to his name, was attempting to recapture the Paralympic singles title he had won in 2008 and 2012.

And he didn’t let everyone down in the final against Tom Egberink of the Netherlands, winning 6-1, 6-2 in 1hr, 18min.

After Egberink hit the net on match point, he gazed up into the sky, then sobbed before embracing his opponent.

He said, “I feel like I’m still in a dream.”

Kunieda, who had missed out on a doubles medal the night before, said his 2016 Rio Games quarter-final loss had tortured him to the point where he considered retirement.

He stated, “I devoted everything for this day, and I’m delighted it paid out.”

Gordon Reid took bronze after defeating Alfie Hewett 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 just one day after the British duo won doubles silver.

Hannah Cockroft and Nick Mayhugh had more success on the athletics track earlier in the day, with Cockroft winning her eighth Paralympic gold of her career.

In the T34 800m, “Hurricane Hannah” ran a time of 1min 48.99sec, shattering her own Paralympic record set in Rio by nearly 12 seconds.

“I don’t think it will ever sink in,” Cockroft said of earning her second Tokyo gold, adding to her three Rio 2016 golds and two London 2012 golds.

“Not many athletes get the opportunity to do this for ten years or to stand on the podium as many times as I have.”

Mayhugh of the United States broke his own world record, which he had established only the day before, to win gold in the men’s T37 200m in 21.91 seconds.

“I know I’ll never be able to run 9.5 in the 100m, but I want to be the Usain Bolt of the Paralympics,” the former footballer stated after winning his third gold medal in Tokyo.

Craig Spence, a spokesperson for the International Paralympic Committee, praised the “extraordinary team effort” that allowed the Games to take place in the midst of a pandemic.

“It’s incredible. “There were times in the last two years when I had reservations that these Games would go place,” Spence told reporters.

“We were inspired by our athletes. They appear to be capable of accomplishing the seemingly impossible. The athletic performances have been incredible.”

However, there was some debate when Peter Genyn of Belgium stated that his wheelchair had.