Kosovo relies on US protection as Russia’s Balkan allies toy with war.

Kosovo’s foreign minister has urged US President Joe Biden and European partners to do more to prevent ethnic strife in the Western Balkans, accusing the latter of losing credibility and authority in the region.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, Donika Gervalla-Schwarz claimed that Russia and its regional allies—particularly in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina—are taking advantage of European Union hesitancy and stoking the same ethnic divisions that dragged the Balkans into brutal violence in the 1990s.

She indicated that such a move is paving the way for increasing Russian and Chinese influence in Europe’s heartland.

“By mostly disregarding the escalating risks, the EU has lost—and continues to lose—credibility and authority in the Balkans,” said Gervalla-Schwarz, the daughter of Kosovar-Albanian campaigner Jusuf Gervalla, who was slain in Germany in 1982, allegedly by Yugoslavia’s secret police.

“On the one hand, they have what they refer to as EU procedures for initiating or closing accession talks with Balkan countries. On the other side, the EU is not taking conflict prevention seriously enough, and it has lost tremendous power by avoiding dealing with the aggressive bullies in the Balkans “Gervalla-Schwarz went on to say.

“Quite obviously, it is Serbia that is acting increasingly aggressively toward at least three neighbors: Kosovo, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” she said, accusing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic of intentionally inflaming tensions.

“The United States is for the Republic of Kosovo its guarantee, its life insurance,” Gervalla-Schwarz said. Biden’s knowledge in Balkan issues might be crucial in calming regional tensions, according to Gervalla-Schwarz.

“We know that Kosovo has a sincere and trusted friend in the White House, who has known Kosovo throughout the 1990s and has been extremely supportive of us on our tough road to freedom and independence.”

Gervalla-Schwarz also shot down any suggestions that the White House is losing patience with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, whose government was apparently left off the guest list for Biden’s Democracy Summit. Vjosa Osman, the president of the country, was eventually invited.

"We must persuade our friends and allies of the importance of the efforts we are taking in numerous domains," Gervalla-Schwarz added. "However, there is no doubt, and there should be none, that the United States is on our side."