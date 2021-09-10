Kono, the head of Japan’s vaccine industry, has entered the race for the ruling party’s leadership.

Taro Kono, a former foreign and defense minister who is now in charge of the vaccination rollout in Japan, declared his candidacy for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership on Friday.

Kono, one of the country’s most well-known politicians, is a leading contender for the position, which is up for grabs after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his decision not to run.

Whoever wins the poll on September 29 will lead the party into general elections in October or November, and Kono has stated that he is seeking to “bring Japan ahead.”

“Japan may appear to be stuck in a rut, while other countries strive to make strides forward. Japan may have previously been at the top, but “unfortunately, we are no longer a front-runner,” he remarked.

“We must open up our road forward by pushing open the huge door in front of us.”

Kono, who is currently the minister for administrative reform, said he intended to improve Japan’s technological capability through smart grids and 5G, and he chastised government bureaucracy for slowing vaccination.

He also stated that the country must wean itself off coal and petroleum in order to meet its 2050 carbon neutrality objective, with a focus on renewables and the option of nuclear power if necessary.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and hardline female LDP member Sanae Takaichi are the two rivals for the 58-year-old minister, who is said to have Suga’s support.

Kono, who was formerly seen as a trailblazer for his uncompromising anti-nuclear stance, has since toned down his rhetoric.

He is a seasoned politician who served as foreign minister from 2017 to 2019, at which time relations with South Korea rapidly deteriorated.

When he was in charge of defense, he famously decided to cancel the deployment of a costly and divisive missile defense system.

Kono is a Georgetown graduate, a native English speaker, and an avid Twitter user who enjoys memes and routinely engages with his Japanese account’s 2.3 million followers.

However, he has a reputation for being harsh, and he has been chastised for blocking people on Twitter and allegedly berating bureaucrats for perceived flaws.

His nomination to lead Japan’s vaccine rollout has made him one of the most significant faces in the country’s pandemic response. He has championed attempts to digitalize Japan and reduce the usage of fax machines and ink stamps in bureaucracy.

Some have questioned if the sluggish start and occasional supply issues will cost him, while others believe that with nearly half of the country already vaccinated, he will reap the benefits. Brief News from Washington Newsday.