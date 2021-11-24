Kissinger’s prediction that China would not invade in ten years is dismissed by Taiwan.

After the former secretary of state predicted China was unlikely to launch a military attack to take the island within the next decade, Taiwan ridiculed Kissinger’s optimistic prognosis.

Kissinger, who is 98 years old, is a well-liked political figure in Beijing for his involvement in mending US-China relations.

Former President Richard Nixon’s national security adviser made a secret journey to Beijing in 1971, paving the way for formal diplomatic connections to be established in 1979—at the expense of Taiwan.

“I don’t expect an all-out war on Taiwan in, perhaps, a 10-year period, which is as far as I can see,” Kissinger told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday.

Beijing is expected to “take actions that will diminish Taiwan’s ability to seem substantially autonomous,” he said.

He added that the US would then have to assess whether these hypothetical Chinese activities are “military means” or not.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu expressed his displeasure at a legislative session in Taipei on Monday.

“I’m not sure what classified material he came across that prompted these remarks, but the military threat China poses to Taiwan is real and unmistakable,” Wu added. “The military threat posed by China cannot be underestimated.” According to Taiwan’s top ambassador, US and Australian defense officials have all warned of a “looming catastrophe” in the Taiwan Strait.

“To face this problem, Taiwan must prepare not only to prevent a catastrophe in three or five years, but to prepare for the duration of the crisis,” he added.

Kissinger served as Secretary of State for both Nixon and his successor, former President Gerald Ford, and his work today supports corporate interests between the United States and China. Prior to that, he served as both men’s national security adviser.

“I believe that, as it has been since the establishment of the current regime, the ultimate uniting of Taiwan and China—the ultimate formation of ‘one China’—is the goal of Chinese policy,” Kissinger told Zakaria.

“We can wait maybe even 100 years,” Kissinger remarked of Beijing’s position on Taiwan, recalling Communist leader Mao Zedong’s statements to Nixon four decades ago. We’ll ask for it someday, but we don’t have to. This is a condensed version of the information.