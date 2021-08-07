Kipchoge, the Kenyan marathoner, brings the Olympics to a close.

On Sunday, the pandemic-affected Tokyo Olympics draw to a close, with Eliud Kipchoge attempting to defend his marathon title on the streets of Sapporo.

The bid by the Kenyan world record holder to become only the third man in history to win consecutive marathon golds gets the 16th and final day of full competition off to a rousing start.

Kipchoge wants gold to cement his place as the greatest marathon runner of all time, having become the first man to break the two-hour barrier in a specially-arranged race that did not count for record reasons in 2019.

“My genuine excitement in Tokyo isn’t about competing in an Olympic Games; it’s about leaving a legacy,” he told the official website of the Olympics.

If he needed any more encouragement, he could look to his compatriot Peres Jepchirchir, who won the women’s event on Saturday.

Unlike in Tokyo, where severe Covid-19 rules have caused the Games to be staged behind closed doors, spectators will be present in Sapporo, which is more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the capital.

The decision by the organizers to move the marathon to the city backfired, with temperatures in the 30s, making for difficult conditions for the participants.

Boxers will hang up their gloves until 2024 in Paris, but not before four gold medals are awarded, with Ireland’s hopes of boosting their gold medal count to two depending on Kellie Harrington’s punching power.

Finals of the women’s sprint and omnium, as well as the men’s keirin, conclude the cycling at the Izu Velodrome.

France takes on Russia in the women’s handball final, seeking to follow in the footsteps of their male counterparts, who overcame Denmark 25-23 on Saturday, avenging their loss to the Danes in the 2016 Rio Olympics final.

In rhythmic gymnastics, water polo, and volleyball, Brazil will compete against the United States for titles.

In women’s basketball, Japan, headed by pocket rocket Rui Machida, is trying to deny the United States a seventh consecutive title.

When the action is finished, the closing ceremony will be held at the empty Olympic Stadium, where Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo will be presented with the Olympic flag and the duty of hosting the next edition of the world’s greatest sports event.