‘Kingdom’ Netflix has a new special episode in the works about the Crown Prince’s origin story.

Kingdom, the Netflix K-drama series, will air a new special episode investigating Crown Prince Lee Chang’s history. According to Korean media rumors, filming for the episode will begin later this year.

Last week, the riveting zombie thriller returned with the highly anticipated broadcast of the one-off episode “Kingdom: Ashin of the North,” known in Korean as “Ashinjeon.”

The prequel offered a fascinating vengeance storyline as well as various hints about the resurrection plant’s origins and link to Ashin, the mystery character who arrives at the end of season 2.

The sickness that swept the country’s south is linked to the resurrection plant, which brings the dead back to life by converting them into zombies.

The outbreak occurred after a series of events in the country’s north during the Joseon Dynasty, which ruled from 1392 to 1897.

In seasons 1 and 2, the Crown Prince, who was born to a concubine, is opposed by the queen and government officials who want to depose him and keep the public in the dark about the zombie pandemic.

The special episode focused on the beginnings of the Crown Prince (played by South Korean actor Ju Ji-hoon) would be directed by Kang Yoon-Seong, according to a recent article by South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo.

The Outlaws (also known as Crime City), a South Korean action comedy that premiered at the London Korean Picture Festival in 2017, is the director’s most well-known film.

According to the Chosun Ilbo, pre-production on the impending new Kingdom episode about the Crown Prince is currently underway, with filming set to begin in the second part of this year.

According to Kim Eun-hee, the series’ writer, viewers were given a glimpse of what stories may be explored in the next season through the characters portrayed in “Kingdom: Ashin of the North.” While the premiere date for season 3 has yet to be officially announced, viewers were given a glimpse of what stories may be explored in the next season through the characters portrayed in “Kingdom: Ashin of the North.”

“Many of the characters featured in ‘Ashinjeon’ were developed and mapped out from settings that are tied to season 3,” Kim stated at a production briefing event, according to South Korea’s Voice of the People, an online newspaper.

“I wonder what type of amazing tale would unfold,” she continued. This is a condensed version of the information.