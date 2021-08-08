King Kipchoge retains his title in the men’s Olympic Marathon.

On the streets of Sapporo on Sunday, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge reaffirmed his status as the undisputed king of the marathon with a completely overpowering effort to retain his Olympic championship.

The world record holder won gold with a time of 2hr 08min 38sec, becoming only the third man in history to win consecutive marathon titles.

In the penultimate event of the nine-day athletics program at the Tokyo Games, Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands took silver in 2:09.58, narrowly ahead of Belgium’s Bashir Abdi in bronze.

Kipchoge’s victory margin of 1min 20sec was the largest since Frank Shorter’s victory at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

The 36-year-triumph old’s was his 13th in 15 marathons since 2013, and came only one day after colleague Peres Jepchirchir won back-to-back women’s Olympic marathon crowns for Kenya.

“I believe I have lived up to the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time in a row. Kipchoge remarked, “I hope to now assist inspire the next generation.”

“Winning my second gold medal means a lot to me, especially at this time,” he continued.

“Last year, it was extremely difficult because the Olympic Games were postponed. I am grateful to the local organizing organization for making this race possible. It’s a signal to the rest of the world that we’re on the right track — that we’re on our way to a regular life.

“Congratulations on bringing these Olympics to life.”

Thousands of onlookers lined the streets of Sapporo, the host city of the 1972 Winter Olympics, which is located more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of Tokyo, where tight Covid-19 regulations required the Games to be staged behind closed doors.

The decision by the organizers to move the event to the city, however, backfired, as unseasonably hot and humid circumstances made for difficult conditions for the runners.

In temperatures of roughly 27 degrees Celsius (81 degrees Fahrenheit) and a stamina-sapping 80 percent humidity, 106 runners representing 45 countries and the Olympic Refugee Team set off from Odori Park in the center of Sapporo on Sunday.

Kipchoge, defending world champion Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia, and Rio bronze medalist Galen Rupp of the United States led a strong lead group of approximately 50 runners over 10 kilometers in 30 minutes and 53 seconds.

Lawrence Cherono and Amos Kipruto, Kipchoge’s teammates, ran beside him.

Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich, a gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympics and a world champion in, was one of the first casualties.