Kim’s sister gets promoted to the top of North Korea’s government.

According to the official KCNA news agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister has been named to the country’s top government body.

In the midst of a slew of changes approved by the Supreme People’s Assembly, the rubber-stamp parliament, Kim Yo Jong, a major adviser to her brother, was promoted to a post on the State Affairs Commission.

Nine members of the commission were fired, including Pak Pong Ju, one of the panel’s vice presidents, and diplomat Choe Son Hui, a rare senior woman in the North’s hierarchy who played a crucial role in negotiations with the US.

On Thursday, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of the eight new appointments, with Kim Yo Jong standing out for her youth and as the only woman among them.

She has frequently been photographed with her brother, with whom she attended school in Switzerland, including during his summits with then-US President Donald Trump and South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.

Her actual political function, as well as the potential that she might one day follow her brother, a transfer that would give the socially conservative North its first female leader, has long been a source of curiosity.

In speeches aired by state media, she has made vehement denunciations of Washington and Seoul, particularly ahead of the North blowing up a liaison office on their side of the border that the South had built and paid for.

Her status as a deputy department director of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee provided her remarks some uncertainty, and she clearly stated that she was speaking in a personal capacity in several circumstances.

Her formal rank has risen and fallen throughout time, but her new SAC position is by far her most senior.