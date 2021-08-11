Kim Jong Un’s sister criticizes Seoul for being “perfidious” in its response to US drills.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister slammed Seoul officials on Tuesday for conducting joint military exercises with the US and demanded that Washington withdraw its forces from the peninsula.

Despite a surprising thaw on the Korean peninsula triggered by a series of personal letters between her brother and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Kim Yo Jong’s fresh words came despite a surprise thaw on the Korean peninsula.

Last month, the two sides announced that their leaders had decided to focus on repairing ties after cutting down cross-border interactions more than a year ago.

However, Kim Yo Jong, her brother’s top adviser, slammed South Korea for undertaking “dangerous” joint military drills with the US this month, which the North has historically viewed as invasion preparations.

In a statement posted by Pyongyang’s official KCNA news agency, she expressed her “sad regret” for the “perfidious behavior of the South Korean authorities.”

She urged that Washington withdraw its forces from the peninsula in an extremely direct statement from a North Korean official — Pyongyang normally confines itself to equivocal appeals for the US to cease its “hostile policy.”

Seoul and Washington are treaty allies, with approximately 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea to safeguard the country from its nuclear-armed neighbor.

“For peace to prevail on the peninsula, the United States must withdraw its assault troops and war equipment from South Korea,” Kim added.

Her remarks came as the US and South Korean forces began preparatory training on Tuesday in preparation for the annual summertime exercise next week.

They’ve already reduced the size of their yearly joint military drills to make nuclear discussions with Pyongyang easier.

When asked about Kim Yo Jong’s words, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the drills were part of the US-South Korean “ironclad” relationship.

Price told reporters, “Let me repeat that the combined military exercises are strictly defensive in nature.”

“As we have always stated, the United States has no hostile intent toward the DPRK,” he said, referring to the North’s official name.

“We favor inter-Korean communication and engagement, and we’ll keep working with our ROK partners toward that end,” he said, referring to South Korea.

On Tuesday afternoon, barely two weeks after the communication link was restored, the North did not answer daily calls made between the two Koreas on its military hotline, according to Seoul’s defense ministry.

The dovish Moon of the South is credited with brokering the deal. Brief News from Washington Newsday.