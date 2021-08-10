Kim Jong Un’s Sister Calls Seoul’s Drills With The US “Perfidious.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister blasted Seoul officials “perfidious” on Tuesday over the South’s joint military exercises with the US, and demanded that Washington withdraw its forces from the peninsula.

Despite a surprising thaw on the Korean peninsula triggered by a series of personal letters between her brother and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Kim Yo Jong’s fresh words came despite a surprise thaw on the Korean peninsula.

Last month, the two sides announced that their leaders had decided to focus on repairing ties after cutting down cross-border interactions more than a year ago.

However, Kim Yo Jong, her brother’s top adviser, slammed South Korea for undertaking “dangerous” joint military drills with the US this month, which the North has historically viewed as invasion preparations.

In a statement posted by Pyongyang’s official KCNA news agency, she expressed her “sad regret” for the “perfidious behavior of the South Korean authorities.”

She urged that Washington withdraw its forces from the peninsula in an extremely direct statement from a North Korean official — Pyongyang normally confines itself to equivocal appeals for the US to cease its “hostile policy.”

Seoul and Washington are treaty allies, with approximately 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea to safeguard the country from its nuclear-armed neighbor.

“For peace to prevail on the peninsula, the United States must withdraw its assault troops and war equipment from South Korea,” she stated.

Kim’s remarks came as the US and South Korean forces began preparatory training on Tuesday in preparation for the annual summertime drill next week.

They have previously reduced the size of their yearly joint military drills to make nuclear discussions with Pyongyang easier.

On Tuesday afternoon, barely two weeks after the communication link was restored, the North did not answer daily calls made between the two Koreas on its military hotline, according to Seoul’s defense ministry.

Moon, the dovish leader of South Korea, is credited with arranging the first-ever meeting between North Korea and a sitting US president, which took place in Singapore in June 2018.

However, after a second summit between Kim and then-US President Donald Trump in Hanoi collapsed, Pyongyang effectively cut off relations with Seoul, putting nuclear talks on hold.

Cheong Seong-chang, head of the Sejong Institute’s Center for North Korean Studies, noted that the North had previously heightened tensions during joint military drills between the South and the US.

“And then they’d abruptly pivot to an appeasement approach. Brief News from Washington Newsday.