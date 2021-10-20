Kidnappings increased in Haiti in October, according to a non-governmental organization.

According to a Haitian NGO, at least 119 persons were kidnapped by criminal gangs in the first half of October, representing a considerable increase highlighted by the kidnapping of 17 North American citizens last weekend.

The Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights (CARDH) in Port-au-Prince, which had already registered 117 incidents in September alone, was alarmed by the rise in crime.

“We notice an increase in instances in Croix-des-Bouquets for this third quarter of the year,” Gedeon Jean, director of the group, told AFP. “Ninety percent of the kidnappings are perpetrated in the capital region, 70 percent in the municipality of Port-au-Prince itself.”

Since the summer, the gang known as the “400 mawozo,” which kidnapped 17 foreign nationals on Saturday, has had complete control of Croix-des-Bouquets, which is located in the eastern suburbs of Port-au-Prince and has a population of over 300,000 people.

The victims, a group of missionaries and their families, were on their way to a gang-controlled orphanage in the heart of the area.

Christian Aid Ministries, based in Ohio, reported the abducted missionaries were made up of “five men, seven women, and five children.”

According to security officials who spoke to AFP, the kidnappers are seeking a ransom of $17 million in exchange for their release.

The rising dominance of gangs over the country, which Haitian law enforcement forces are unable to restrain, is highlighted by the increase in kidnappings.

“Citizens don’t trust the Haitian national police, which is an issue since we can’t have an effective police force unless the population cooperates,” Jean explained.

The public’s suspicion of the police is exacerbated by police personnel’ involvement in criminal activity.

“According to our records, every significant armed group has at least two cops: some policemen are involved in gangs, while others offer cover, allowing gangs to function, or even provide information with them,” the Haitian activist stated.

According to CARDH, at least 782 persons have been kidnapped for ransom in Haiti since January, nearly equal to the total number of kidnappings in 2020, which was 796.