Kidnappings and insecurity are on the rise in Haiti, prompting Haitians to go on strike.

On Monday, a statewide general strike emptied the streets of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, with organizers decrying the country’s rapidly deteriorating security situation, which was underscored by the weekend kidnapping of American and Canadian missionaries.

The kidnapping of 17 adults and children by one of Haiti’s most ruthless criminal gangs highlighted the country’s problems following President Jovenel Mose’s killing in July and amid rising lawlessness in the Western hemisphere’s poorest country.

“We have called for the population to suspend all activity,” Changeux Mehu, president of Haiti’s Association of Owners and Drivers, told AFP. “It has been months since we appealed for help, and since we have had no security against kidnappings, we have called for the population to suspend all activity.”

“The thugs have gone too far. They abduct ladies, rape them, and do everything they want “he stated “Enough.” The request for a walkout, which was first made last week by business and professional groups in Port-au-Prince, gained new traction following the kidnapping of 16 Americans and one Canadian on Saturday by an armed gang.

The missionaries are from Christian Aid Ministries in the United States, which stated in a statement that the group, which includes five children, was kidnapped east of the city while returning from an orphanage visit.

“The kidnapping of the Americans demonstrates that nobody in the country is safe,” Mehu remarked. “The state receives our taxes. In exchange, we request security so that the country may function.” Armed gangs, which have long ruled Port-au-poorer Prince’s districts, have tightened their grip on the city and its environs, where kidnappings have increased.

“Gangs take advantage of a vacuum because nature abhors it,” said Gedeon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights.

The US issued a red alert for Haiti in August, advising Americans not to travel to the Caribbean country due to rampant abduction, crime, and civil turmoil.

The State Department has not made any public statements about the search for the kidnap victims, but it did say on Sunday that the welfare and safety of Americans abroad is “one of the department’s highest priorities.”