Kidnappers in Haiti have demanded a ransom of $17 million from US missionaries.

Kidnappers in Haiti are demanding a $1 million ransom for a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries, including five children, according to security officials.

Following the killing of President Jovenel Moise in July, a kidnapping by one of Haiti’s audacious criminal groups has highlighted the country’s worsening troubles, with lawlessness rising in the Western hemisphere’s poorest nation.

According to AFP, a gang known as 400 Mawozo, which has controlled the area where the missionaries and members of their families were abducted for months, wants a total of $17 million.

The kidnapping of 16 Americans and one Canadian was verified by Haitian Justice Minister Liszt Quitel.

He told The Washington Post that kidnappers typically want large sums of money, which are decreased during discussions, and that his officials were not present during the negotiations.

The missionaries work with Christian Aid Ministries in the United States, which stated in a statement that they were kidnapped east of Port-au-Prince on their way back from visiting an orphanage between the Haitian capital and the Dominican Republic border.

The organization stated on Sunday that the captive group consists of five males, seven women, and five children whose ages it did not provide.

In April, 400 Mawozo kidnapped ten individuals, including two French clerics, and held them captive for 20 days in the same territory.

The US issued a red alert for Haiti in August, advising Americans not to travel to the Caribbean country due to rampant abduction, crime, and civil turmoil.

A nationwide strike was planned on Monday to protest the rapidly deteriorating security situation, which was underlined by the latest kidnapping.

Shops, schools, and government offices were closed in Port-au-Prince, although schools were reopened in several other communities across the country.