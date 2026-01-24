Kidnapped Man Endures Days of Torture in £3 Million Ransom Plot

A shocking kidnapping and subsequent torture ordeal has led to the conviction of two men in Birmingham, England. The victim, whose life was forever altered by his captors, endured brutal treatment and was ultimately abandoned in a street, naked and severely injured.

Scalding Water and Ransom Demands

The harrowing events began on the evening of January 21, 2023, when a group of masked men abducted a man in his 20s in Lozells. A Land Rover arrived at Anglesey Street, and the victim was forcibly dragged into the vehicle. His captors removed his coat and covered his head before driving him to a flat in Edgbaston. There, the victim was held for several days as part of a plot to secure £3 million in ransom.

In a desperate attempt to alert his family, the victim managed to place a phone call from a concealed number. “They have kidnapped me, they have kidnapped me. They want money. They want three mill (£3 million),” he told a family member in a distressed voice.

Despite his efforts to escape the following morning, the victim failed. After one of his captors fell asleep, he struck him with a vodka bottle, but was unable to break free. Over the course of his captivity, the victim was bound and subjected to horrific physical abuse, including having boiling water poured over him. This prolonged and violent ordeal left the victim with life-changing injuries.

Investigators Uncover the Plot

As the investigation unfolded, detectives from the Major Crime Unit pieced together critical evidence using mobile phone data, vehicle tracking, and DNA analysis. The inquiry revealed a disturbing history of prior abduction attempts involving the same victim. Notably, a message between the kidnappers revealed plans to try again after a failed attempt, with one suspect asking: “Did you go there?” to which another responded, “They waited for the geezer, will try again tomorrow.”

Eventually, the victim was abandoned just before 10pm on January 26, 2023, on Perrott Road in Winson Green, where a passerby alerted the authorities. By then, his body was severely injured, and the emotional and physical scars of his abduction were evident.

Cousins Miles Blakeney and Luke Hazell, both aged 37, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping and abuse. Although neither man physically participated in the abduction, Blakeney was present at the flat when the victim arrived, and Hazell inflicted the physical injuries after the victim’s escape attempt.

The pair were convicted on January 23, 2026, of conspiracy to kidnap, false imprisonment, blackmail, and wounding with intent. Detective Inspector Francis Nock, from the Major Crime Unit, described the crime as “an horrific ordeal,” noting that the victim would live with the consequences for the rest of his life. Hazell and Blakeney are due to be sentenced in March 2026.