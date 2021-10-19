Khalilzad, the US envoy who orchestrated the Afghan exit, has resigned.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran US ambassador, resigned on Monday after months of patient hotel-ballroom diplomacy that helped end the US war in Afghanistan but failed to avert a Taliban takeover.

Khalilzad defended his record in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but admitted that he fell short and expressed his desire to move aside during the “next phase of our Afghanistan policy.”

“The Afghan government’s political agreement with the Taliban did not go forward as planned,” he wrote.

“The reasons behind this are far too complicated, and I will express my ideas in the days and weeks ahead.”

Born in Afghanistan, the stylish 70-year-old academic turned US diplomat rose through the ranks of former President George W. Bush’s closest circle, eventually becoming the US ambassador to Kabul, Baghdad, and the United Nations.

Former President Donald Trump invited back Khalilzad, who held extensive discussions with the Taliban without consulting the US-backed government in Kabul, as he yearned to end America’s longest conflict in Afghanistan.

Next those talks, a February 2020 agreement was reached, with US troops departing the following year.

However, peace talks between the Taliban and Kabul’s leadership failed to gain traction, and the government that the US had constructed over a 20-year period fell within days of US soldiers leaving.

Khalilzad, who was fluent in Afghani language and culture, was a rare US diplomat who was able to establish a friendly relationship with Taliban officials, whose administration was overthrown by the US after the September 11, 2001 attacks due to its welcoming of Al-Qaeda.

Despite his Republican allegiance, Khalilzad was retained in his position after Democratic President Joe Biden defeated Trump and opted to proceed with the withdrawal.

Khalilzad quickly became a lightning rod for criticism, with even his superiors in the Biden administration criticizing the diplomacy underlying the 2020 accord, but expressing respect for him personally.

Thomas West, Khalilzad’s deputy, will take over as special envoy, according to Blinken.

West has been a long-time advisor to Biden, having worked on his staff when the vice president was in office. For years, the West has worked on South Asian policy, notably the US-India civilian nuclear agreement.

The State Department said just before Khalilzad’s departure that the US would be unable to attend a new meeting planned by Russia on Tuesday, which will also involve China and Pakistan, the Taliban’s traditional backer.

Khalilzad orchestrated the Taliban's release when Trump ended the US's resistance to engaging with them.