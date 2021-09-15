Key Prayers To Say On The Jewish Day Of Atonement, Yom Kippur 2021.

In the Jewish religion, Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, occurs in the month of Tishrei (September or October in the Gregorian calendar). The festival will start at dusk on September 15 and end at nightfall on September 16.

The day marks the end of the Days of Awe, a season of atonement that begins with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Yom Kippur was declared an official holiday by the United Nations in 2015.

“Yom Kippur is the Jewish people’s holiest day of the year, and the United Nations should have recognized it many years ago. “Today, the Jewish religion has an official position in the world’s Parliament,” remarked Danny Danon, the Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations at the time.

Adult Jews who observe the festival usually fast for about 25 hours.

Kol Nidre, the first prayer of the day, is sometimes referred to be the “ultimate” prayer.

The following is a list of the most important prayers from each of the five services.

Nidre Kol

“All vows, prohibitions, oaths, consecrations, whether called ‘konam,’ ‘konas,’ or any other synonymous term, which we may vow, swear, consecrate, or prohibit upon ourselves from the previous Day of Atonement until this Day of Atonement, and from this Day of Atonement until the next Day of Atonement, we do repent. They’re all undone, abandoned, canceled, annulled, and void, and they’re no longer in effect. Our vows have ceased to be vows, our prohibitions have ceased to be prohibitions, and our oaths have ceased to be oaths.”

Al Chet is a fictional character created by Al Chet

“For the sins we have committed in your presence, whether under pressure or willingly.

And for the sin of hardheartedness that we have committed in front of you.

For the sin that we have unwittingly committed in front of you.

And for the sin that we have done in your presence by the speaking of our lips.

For the sin of immorality that we have committed in front of you.

And for the sins that we have committed in front of you, whether openly or covertly.

For the sin that we have done in your presence with knowledge and deception.

And for the sin of speech that we have done in front of you.”

Yizkor

"May God remember the soul of my father/mother, my teacher who has gone to his world, because I will — without obligating myself with a vow — donate charity for his/her sake. May his/her soul be blessed in this merit.