Kenyans are enraged by the increase in fuel prices.

Kenyans were outraged on Thursday at an increase in fuel prices, which threatens to add to the agony of a nation already suffering from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Fuel prices have reached new highs after the country’s energy regulator ended subsidies on gasoline, diesel, and kerosene, which were provided earlier this year to alleviate public outrage over rising living costs.

The East African economic superpower has lost tens of thousands of jobs as its GDP dropped for the first time in three decades last year, with Covid-19 wreaking havoc on traditionally strong sectors like tourism.

The elimination of subsidies, which took effect on Wednesday, raised the price of gasoline in Nairobi by around 6% to a maximum of about 135 shillings (about $1.20 or 1.00 euro) per litre.

With the imposition of a near-five percent excise levy on petrol on October 1, the price is projected to soar even further.

“The hike in fuel prices is absurd; it demonstrates that the government is out of touch with reality on the ground; how do they expect us to survive?” said James Mwangi, 42, a Nairobi-based second-hand auto trader.

“Any increase in fuel prices translates into an increase in a variety of other costs.”

Mercilyne Njeri, 35, a five-star hotel employee in Nairobi, claims she is already surviving on 60% of her typical wage.

“The administration is being unrealistic; you cannot raise fuel prices at a time when we are experiencing difficult economic times as a result of the Covid-19 challenges.”

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto, who is at odds with President Uhuru Kenyatta, slammed the move, warning that it will raise the cost of living for the entire country.

“In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is incorrect,” he stated, urging the energy ministry and parliament to address the situation.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) has warned that the economy will be severely impacted, citing “high cost of manufacturing, spike in food prices, transportation, and overall, a higher cost of living.”

“For a suffering economy reeling from the Covid-19 outbreak, foreign direct investments as well as consumer purchasing power will be driven south,” it stated in a statement on Wednesday.

Kenyans pay a variety of fuel taxes, which make up the majority of the amount levied by pump operators.

Last year, Kenya's GDP fell to 10.75 trillion shillings ($98 billion, 83 billion euros), with the economy losing 738,000 people.