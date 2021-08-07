Kenya wins back-to-back women’s marathon Olympic titles thanks to Jepchirchir.

Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s Olympic marathon for Kenya for the second time on Saturday, clocking 2hr 27min 20sec.

The 27-year-old two-time global half marathon winner defeated compatriot and world record holder Brigid Kosgei (2hr 27:36), with Molly Seidel of the United States coming in third (2hr 27:46).

“It makes me happy. I’m overjoyed because Kenya has won,” Jepchichir stated.

“I’m overjoyed for my family. I’m proud of my country.”

Jepchirchir replaces Jemima Sumgong, a disgraced Kenyan who won the 2016 Rio Olympics as Kenya’s first female marathon winner.

In 2017, she tested positive for the endurance enhancer EPO, which resulted in an eight-year doping suspension.

On the eve of the event, organizers announced that the start time had been moved up an hour to 6 a.m. local time, due to the hot and humid weather.

Despite this, many runners, including Kenya’s world champion Ruth Chepngetich, were unable to complete the race. Other runners, including as Mexico’s Ursula Sanchez, appeared to be in difficulty as they crossed the finish line.

She stumbled over the finish line and had to be helped by a race official.

The temperature had increased to 30.6 degrees Celsius (87 degrees Fahrenheit) with 63 percent humidity two hours into the race.

Jipchirchir acknowledged that the conditions were difficult.

“It was difficult since it was so hot,” she remarked.

“I’m simply grateful I was able to deal with the weather.”

With four kilometers to go, Jepchirchir and Kosgei had shifted up a gear, leaving only a quartet of runners in contention for the medals.

Seidel was the first to be dropped, followed by Israeli Lonah Salpeter, who was born in Kenya.

The Israeli appeared to be on track to win her adopted country’s first ever Olympic medal in athletics.

However, her chances of winning a bronze were dashed when she pulled up and retired shortly after being dropped, leaving Seidel in third place.

With two kilometers to go, Jepchirchir made her decisive move for gold, and Kosgei couldn’t locate any reserves in her tank.

“I picked up the speed (and as I opened the gap), I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I’m going to make it.’ “I’m going to win,” Jepchirchir declared.

It was Kosgei’s first loss in five marathons (she won Chicago in 2018/19 and London in 2019/20), although she had been struggling in the heat for a time, even putting an ice pack down the front of her running vest.

At the conclusion, however, Kosgei was all grins as he embraced the new champion, a mixture of excitement and relief that the endurance test was done.

For her, Seidel.