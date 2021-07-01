Kellogg’s Introduces New Accessible Cereal Boxes for Shoppers Who Are Blind or Partially Sighted

Kellogg’s in the UK and Ireland announced on Thursday that they will be replacing their conventional cereal boxes with ones that contain new, accessibility-minded technologies.

The launch, which will make use of “NaviLens” technology, is the first of its type and reflects the growing desire for inclusive design in all areas, from packaging and goods to physical and architectural places.

According to Kellogg’s Instagram post, the changeover will go into effect next year and will be permanent throughout the region, making shopping easier for blind and partially sighted persons. Each box will include a high-contrast “on-pack code” that the NaviLens smartphone app will identify. Users will not need to locate the code on the box in order to use it, according to The Independent, because the app will be able to spot the code from up to three meters away.

