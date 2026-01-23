Keir Starmer Weighs Joining Trump’s Peace Board for Gaza

Sir Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, is reportedly contemplating an offer to join the newly formed “Board of Peace” for Gaza, a key component of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East. The board, which aims to oversee the redevelopment of Gaza following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in October, would place Starmer alongside other world leaders tasked with temporarily governing the region.

Starmer’s Potential Role on Global Stage

If Starmer accepts the invitation, he would become one of the board’s top figures, alongside Trump, who is leading the peace initiative. The board is set to meet for the first time at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week, as part of Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza’s reconstruction. Although no formal invitation has been issued, insiders suggest that Starmer is seriously considering the role.

Initially, former Prime Minister Tony Blair had been considered for the board, but objections from Middle Eastern leaders regarding the 2003 Iraq invasion led to his exclusion. Instead, Blair is now expected to join a separate executive board alongside Trump’s advisors, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Trump confirmed the formation of the board while addressing the press on Air Force One, calling it “the most important leaders of the most important nations,” highlighting the high demand for positions on the board.

Starmer Faces Domestic Pressure

The Labour leader has faced growing scrutiny over his international engagements, with critics questioning his focus on domestic issues as the UK grapples with a declining poll rating. Some have criticized him for frequently prioritizing foreign affairs over pressing domestic matters, earning him the nickname “Never Here Keir” from detractors.

However, in a recent speech to the Parliamentary Labour Party, Starmer defended his approach, emphasizing the need for international cooperation in today’s volatile global landscape. He stressed, “You have to be in the room to tackle the issues working people care about,” pointing to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the importance of securing trade deals for British companies like Jaguar Land Rover. Starmer reiterated that isolationism was not a viable solution to the UK’s current challenges, including the cost-of-living crisis.