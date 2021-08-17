Kefu, the Tonga coach and ex-Wallaby, is recovering well after being stabbed.

Toutai Kefu, the Tonga coach and former Wallabies player, was stabbed during an attempted burglary at his Brisbane home on Tuesday and was “recovering well,” according to his family.

The 47-year-old was transported to the hospital with his wife, son, and daughter in the early hours of Monday after three adolescents allegedly broke into their home.

Olivia, another of Kefu’s kids, updated her Facebook page after a 15-year-old boy was accused with attempted murder.

“Both Josh and Dad underwent operations yesterday and are doing well,” she said, adding that her sister Madi and mother Rachel were scheduled to have surgeries on Tuesday.

“Thank you so much for all of your nice words and support; it means the world to us all.”

Kefu was a powerful No.8 who played 60 times for Australia during his seven-year international career, including in the 1999 World Cup.

In 2016, he was named head coach of the Tongan national team, and he guided them to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

After being stabbed in the stomach, police classified his condition as “critical,” while his wife suffered “very, very significant lacerations to her arm,” according to police.

The 15-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of attempted murder, as well as a slew of additional charges, after being apprehended by neighbors on the scene.

A second 15-year-old was apprehended after being taken to a Brisbane hospital with injuries, and a third suspect is still on the loose.