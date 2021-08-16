Kefu, a Tonga coach and former member of the Wallabies, was critically injured after being stabbed.

Toutai Kefu, the Tonga coach and former Wallabies player, was stabbed by intruders at his Brisbane house during a “brutal and vicious” attack on Monday, and the rugby community rallied around him.

The 47-year-old was one of four persons sent to the hospital after a break-in at the family’s home in the early hours of the morning.

An axe and knife were recovered, according to Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming, who described the assault as “brutal and vicious.”

Kefu needed surgery for major abdominal wounds, and his wife and children were also injured.

His (Kefu’s) initial condition was regarded as critical, but he was expected to live, according to Fleming. “The mother has very, very terrible lacerations on her arm, and her wounds are said to be rather critical.”

Their 21-year-old son was injured in the arm and back, and their daughter was also hurt.

Two adolescents were caught, according to police, with a third suspect still on the loose.

“It’s very certainly a burglary gone wrong,” Fleming said, though he thinks that’s an exaggeration. “However, we do not believe this was a targeted attack.”

Andy Marinos, the CEO of Rugby Australia, described the revelation as “shocking.”

The Australian Rugby community is here for the Kefu family, he stated, while the Wallabies tweeted: “You got this fantastic man!! All of our love and best wishes go out to you and the entire Kefu family!!”

The All Blacks also expressed their support, saying, “At this moment, our thoughts are with Toutai Kefu and his family.” We are rooting for you as a warrior on the field and a leader off it!”

Kefu, a muscular No.8 who made his debut against South Africa in Pretoria in 1997 and helped the Wallabies win the World Cup two years later, played 60 times for Australia over a seven-year international career.

In 2016, he was named head coach of the Tongan national team, and he guided them to the 2019 World Cup in Japan. They didn’t make it out of their group, but they gave France a fright in a 23-21 loss.

Sonny Bill Williams, a former All Black, expressed his “thoughts and prayers” to Toutai Kefu and his family, while Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua urged them to “remain strong.”