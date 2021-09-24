KCNA reports that North Korea’s leader’s sister has demanded that the South abandon its “hostile policies.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister said on Friday that while the South’s proposal to end the Korean War was “admirable,” she insisted that Seoul first halt its “hostile practices” toward Pyongyang.

Kim Yo Jong’s comments were made in reaction to South Korean President Moon Jae-recent in’s proposals for declaring an official end to the 1950-53 battle, which concluded in a truce rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two sides officially at war for more than half a century.

Moon advocated declaring an end to the 71-year-old conflict in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week, saying that such an act would “make irreversible progress in denuclearization and usher in an era of full peace.”

Kim, a top policy adviser to her brother Kim Jong Un, said proposing a formal end to the war was a “admirable concept,” but required the South first eliminate its hostile attitude.

Making such a statement while maintaining “double-dealing standards, discrimination, and unfriendly policies” “does not make sense,” she said.

“Respect for each other must be preserved and prejudiced viewpoints, entrenched antagonistic policy, and uneven double standards must be abolished before the conflict can be called over,” she stated.

Under the current circumstances, she added, such a proclamation would “hold no water” and “change nothing.”

The North, on the other hand, would be happy to talk about repairing relations with Seoul if the South dropped its animosity “after breaking with the past when it frequently provoked us.”

After both Koreas launched missiles last week, Kim Yo Jong accused Moon of “slander.”

This month, North Korea fired two missiles, one of which was a long-range cruise missile and the other was a short-range ballistic missile.

When Moon oversaw a successful test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) last week, he described Pyongyang’s recent launches as “provocations,” making the South one of only a few nations possessing the advanced technology.

As a result, Kim Yo Jong slammed Seoul’s “illogical stance” in which “their comparable behavior is described as a legitimate step to help peace, while ours is described as a threat to peace.”

Following the breakdown of a second US-North summit in Hanoi in February 2019, where then-President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un couldn’t agree on the terms of an agreement, communications between the North and the South have mostly been terminated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.