KCNA reports that North Korea has successfully test-fired a new “long-range cruise missile.”

North Korea test-fired a new type of “far-range cruise missile” over the weekend, according to the country’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, amid a long impasse with the US on denuclearization.

The test launches, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, were watched by high-ranking officials, according to KCNA, who added that the testing had gone “successfully.”

The missiles flew for 7,580 seconds above North Korea and its territorial waters in “oval and pattern-8 flight orbits,” hitting targets 1,500 kilometers (about 930 miles) away, according to KCNA.

The missile was described as a “strategic weapon of enormous significance” in the report, which also stated that “the overall efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operating was proven to be good.”

It also stated that the missile system’s development was of “strategic significance,” as it would provide North Korea with “another powerful deterrent method” for protecting the country and aid in “firmly limiting hostile forces’ military operations.”

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the purported test launches, which came only days after Pyongyang held a scaled-back parade to commemorate the country’s 73rd anniversary.

Normally, missiles – real or miniature – are displayed at such demonstrations by the North, but this time, the biggest armaments on display were artillery pieces hauled by tractors.

North Korea’s weekend missile launches are the first since March.

Since 2017, Pyongyang has neither conducted a nuclear test or launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Pyongyang is subject to a number of international sanctions as a result of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which it continues to pursue.

Since the failure of a 2019 meeting in Hanoi between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-President Donald Trump over sanctions relief – and what Pyongyang would be ready to give up in exchange – nuclear discussions with the US have remained frozen.

Sung Kim, the North Korean ambassador for current US President Joe Biden, has stated repeatedly that he is eager to meet with his Pyongyang counterparts “anywhere, at any time.”

The impoverished North, on the other hand, has consistently refused to give up its nuclear arsenal and has spurned South Korean efforts to restart talks.

Pyongyang looked to have begun its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor at Yongbyon last month, prompting Kim’s sister and top adviser Kim Yo Jong to urge the removal of US forces from the peninsula.

