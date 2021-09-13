KCNA reports that North Korea has successfully test-fired a new “long-range cruise missile.”

North Korea test-fired a new “far-range cruise missile” over the weekend, according to state media, describing it as a “strategic weapon of tremendous significance” in the midst of a long stalemate with the US over its nuclear program.

A missile exiting one of five tubes on a launch vehicle in a ball of flame, as well as a missile in horizontal flight, were shown in pictures published in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

According to observers, such a missile would constitute a significant advancement in North Korean weaponry, as it would be better able to circumvent defense systems and deliver a payload across the South or Japan.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, the test launches took place on Saturday and Sunday.

According to KCNA, the missiles flew 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) above North Korea’s territorial waters, including figure-of-eight patterns, to hit their objectives.

The missile was described as a “strategic weapon of considerable significance” in the report, which also stated that the tests were successful and that the missile provided the country with “another powerful deterrence tool” against “hostile forces.”

International sanctions have been imposed on North Korea for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, which it claims are necessary to guard against a US invasion.

Pyongyang, on the other hand, is not prohibited from producing cruise missiles, which it has already tested.

According to Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University, the rocket “poses a significant threat” as described.

“If the North has miniaturized a nuclear warhead sufficiently, it can also be placed onto a cruise missile,” Park said.

“It’s extremely possible that future tests for the development of various weapons systems will be conducted.”

He said the launch was in response to joint military drills between South Korea and the United States last month.

However, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit Seoul on Tuesday, and Park noted, “By choosing cruise missiles, North Korea is attempting to avoid over-provoking the United States and China.”

The Middlebury Institute for International Studies’ Jeffrey Lewis tweeted that the suspected missiles could carry a warhead to targets “all over South Korea and Japan.”

He went on to say, “An intermediate-range land-attack cruise missile is a really dangerous capability for North Korea.”

“This is yet another device designed to fly beneath or around missile defense radars.”

The South’s military, which is usually the first to report on North Korean missile tests, had made no mention of any launches over the weekend.

“Our military is doing a detailed investigation under tight collaboration with the South,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea told AFP. Brief News from Washington Newsday.