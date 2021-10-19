KCNA reports that North Korea has conducted a test of a new “submarine-launched ballistic missile.”

North Korea successfully tested a “new type” of submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday, according to state media, as the nuclear-armed country seeks to enhance its weaponry.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, the missile possessed “a lot of advanced control guiding technologies” and was launched from the same vessel that the North utilized in its first SLBM test five years ago.

It made no mention of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, implying that he was not in attendance.

The black and white missile emerged from calm waters, trailed by a cloud of fire and smoke, and a surfacing submarine, according to photos published in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

The photographs seemed to be one of the missiles Pyongyang displayed at a defense demonstration last week, according to analysts.

According to Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment, launching a new, previously tried missile from a submarine for the first test was “a bit of a flex.”

“They’re quite convinced it won’t go boom,” he tweeted, adding that it was adapted from a common platform used in other missiles.

A proven submarine-based missile capability would raise the North’s arsenal to new heights, permitting deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and providing a second-strike capability in the case of a military base attack.

However, the fact that it is using the same “8.24 Yongung” submarine that it tested five years ago suggests that it has only made minor advancements in its launch capabilities.

The experimental vessel, according to a 2018 research by the Nuclear Threat Initiative think tank in the United States, “appears capable of firing a single ballistic missile” and must surface every few days, limiting its operational usefulness.

According to the Pentagon and researchers, the North’s most recent SLBM test in 2019 was most likely launched from a submerged platform.

Tuesday’s test, which took place near Sinpo, the site of a major naval dockyard, came as both Koreas beefed up their nuclear capabilities in what might turn into a peninsula-wide arms race, and as Washington and Pyongyang’s talks came to a halt.

The launch was criticized by Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo, with all three identifying it as a ballistic missile launch.

According to an educated South Korean source, the missile traveled roughly 590 kilometers (365 miles) at a maximum height of about 60 kilometers.

The White House emphasized that the action was a threat that only served to highlight the “urgent” need for discussion with Pyongyang, with spokeswoman Jen Psaki telling reporters at a news conference: “Our offer continues to meet anywhere, anytime, without preconditions.”

