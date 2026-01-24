Katie Price Announces Ninth Engagement After Lavish Proposal in Dubai

Katie Price, the former glamour model and reality TV star, has revealed that she is engaged to her latest partner, just weeks after ending her relationship with JJ Slater. The announcement came via a series of Instagram posts showcasing an extravagant proposal that took place in Dubai.

Lavish Proposal at Burj Al Arab

The 45-year-old mother-of-five shared the exciting news with her followers on January 22, 2026, detailing the sweeping proposal set against the stunning backdrop of the Burj Al Arab hotel. In one post, Price declared that her mystery partner had “swept her off her feet,” while expressing her belief in the power of manifestation. Alongside the romantic story, she shared an image of the iconic Dubai hotel, complete with a ring emoji.

Reports indicate that a premium suite at the Burj Al Arab can cost up to £20,000 per night, further emphasizing the opulence of the proposal. In a series of photographs, Price was seen standing next to a hot tub surrounded by rose petals, which formed the question “Will You Marry Me? Katie?” in the sand. The massive diamond ring she received sparkled in the pictures, contrasting with her bronzed skin.

Another image captured Price holding her partner’s hand, the glittering ring clearly visible as she stood beside a chocolate dessert that featured the words “Marry Me?” written on the plate. The intimate setting included love hearts filled with tea lights, enhancing the romantic ambiance of the event.

Breakup with JJ Slater

This engagement comes shortly after Price’s split from JJ Slater, with whom she had been in a relationship for nearly two years. Sources close to the couple cited mounting tensions that had made it difficult to continue their romance. Despite the breakup, Price has expressed that there are no hard feelings, offering a gracious acknowledgment of the end of their time together. “There’s no animosity,” she stated.

Price’s ninth engagement marks yet another chapter in her colorful love life, which has included several high-profile marriages and relationships over the years. Fans will no doubt continue to follow her journey as she embarks on this new chapter of her life.