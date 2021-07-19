Katie Hopkins of the United Kingdom will be deported to Australia due to a virus breach.

A top Australian official said Monday that far-right British pundit Katie Hopkins’ visa had been revoked after she boasted about breaking the country’s strict hotel quarantine standards.

Hopkins had flown into Sydney to appear on a reality television show when she posted a video on Instagram about answering the door naked and maskless to workers delivering meals to her hotel room, according to local media.

Under restrictions designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, most international visitors to Australia are compelled to spend 14 days in mandatory isolation in a hotel.

Following the release of the video, Australia’s border agency “moved immediately to ensure that the visa on which she entered was cancelled,” according to Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews.

Andrews said public broadcaster ABC, “We will be getting her out of the country as soon as we can possibly accomplish it.”

“She is definitely not someone we want to retain in this nation any longer than necessary.”

Hopkins has long been a source of controversy for his racist, anti-Islamic, and anti-migrant sentiments, and he frequently opposes coronavirus measures like lockdowns.

Hopkins was granted a visa with the assistance of a state government on the assumption that he could benefit the country economically, according to Andrews.

Andrews stated, “The fact that she was out there boasting about breaching quarantine was awful.”

“It was a slap in the face to all Australians who are currently under lockdown, and it’s simply disgusting behavior. As a result, I’m relieved she’ll be leaving.”

To combat breakouts of the extremely dangerous Delta strain, around 12 million Australians are currently on lockdown.

Canberra has also imposed a cap on the amount of people who can enter the nation, stranding tens of thousands of Australians abroad.