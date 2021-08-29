Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Has Arrived After Much Hype And Delay.

Kanye West’s “Donda” arrived Sunday morning after weeks of anticipation and multiple stadium-packed public listening sessions.

The two-hour, 27-track album includes guest appearances from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby, among others.

Marilyn Manson, who is accused of rape and sexually and psychologically torturing multiple women, is credited on West’s 10th studio album, as is DaBaby, who recently provoked outrage for homophobic statements during a concert.

Chris Brown is identified as a composer and writer on the track “New Again,” which he pleaded guilty to abusing megastar Rihanna in 2009.

During West’s listening sessions in Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Chicago over the previous month, the album – which touches on religious concepts of atonement as well as turbulence in West’s personal life – evolved considerably.

It’s possible that West will continue to tweak the album after it’s made available for streaming on Sunday.

West continued to work on “The Life of Pablo” after it was released in 2016, adding voices, new lyrics, and remixes.

West, who is known for courting controversy, enraged several fans after both DaBaby and Manson emerged on the doorstep of a prefabricated house supposed to imitate West’s childhood home during his Chicago listening session on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year, was also present for the meeting.

However, by wearing a white gown and veil to the Chicago listening session, she reinforced rumors that they were reuniting.

However, according to other reports, the performance was entirely symbolic.

The song “Donda” is dedicated to the late rapper-mother, producer’s who passed away in 2007. It comes after his Grammy-winning Christian album, “Jesus Is King,” released in 2019.

West, 44, has also sought to alter his name to his longstanding pseudonym “Ye” in the aftermath of his album release and highly publicized divorce.