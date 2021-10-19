Kanye West, we’ll miss you. Greetings, Ye: The judge grants the request for a name change.

Ye is the new moniker for Kanye West, who was formerly known as Kanye West.

It’s just you.

A Los Angeles Superior Court communications officer told AFP on Monday that the 44-year-name old’s change request had been granted.

In August, the mercurial performer submitted the request, citing “personal reasons.”

Because of the name change, the Grammy-winning rapper and producer no longer has a middle or last name. Kanye Omari West was his previous full name.

Ye released an album with the same name in 2018, a moniker he’s used as a nickname for years.

“‘Ye,’ I believe, is the most frequently used word in the Bible, and it refers to you. So it’s “I’m you,” “I’m us,” “I’m us,” “I’m us,” “I’m us,” “I’m us,” “I’m us “In a radio interview that year, he remarked.

“It changed from Kanye, which signifies only one, to simply Ye, which is a mirror of our good, bad, confused, and everything.”

In August, Ye released “Donda,” a two-hour, 27-track album that came after weeks of anticipation and multiple stadium-packed public listening sessions.

After his long-term partner, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce earlier this year, the spotlight has shifted to Ye’s personal life rather than his art.

Their relationship had been beset by allegations of marital problems for months before the news broke. Ye ran for president last year, but it was an improbable and ultimately unsuccessful campaign.