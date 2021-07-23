Kanye West Promotes His New Album, But There Is No Official Release Date

Kanye West previewed his tenth studio album “Donda” at an arena listening session, but he blew beyond the album’s expected release date on Friday without actually releasing it.

The 44-year-old musician arrived nearly two hours late to the sold-out listening session at an Atlanta stadium, which had only been revealed days before, and performed without a microphone in front of his children and ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper-mother producer’s died in 2007, and it looked that the album’s material continued to explore religious themes, as well as references to his high-profile breakup from Kardashian.

Jay-Z contributed a verse, and Travis Scott, Pusha T, Lil Baby, and the late Pop Smoke contributed as well.

Jay-Z raps, “Hold up, Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road / told him stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home,” a clear reference to West’s past support for former President Donald Trump, whose followers wear red baseball caps.

During Tuesday’s NBA Finals Game, West debuted the song “No Child Left Behind” in a Beats by Dre commercial starring American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

According to social media hints and media accounts, the album is still in the works, with West fiddling in the hours leading up to and the night after the listening session.

There was no definite time frame for when fans may expect the album as of Friday midday.

It’s a pattern we’ve seen before.

After missing multiple scheduled release dates, West’s Grammy-winning Christian album “Jesus Is King” was finally released at random.

West continued to adjust his work on the critically praised “The Life of Pablo” even after it was already available for streaming.

A year ago, around the time he launched his independent presidential campaign, West hinted a “Donda”-style record. He garnered 60,000 votes in the 12 states where he was able to get on the ballot.

Kardashian filed for divorce a few months later, ending the nearly decade-long marriage of one of the world’s most famous couples.

But it appears like West has been busy, and not just with his own album: Lil Nas X released the West-produced track “Industry Baby” this week.