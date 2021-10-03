Kabul is rocked by a blast following the Taliban’s victory rally.

On Sunday, Taliban sympathizers and top officials attended their first large-scale rally near Kabul, but the event was overshadowed by a bombing near a mosque in the Afghan capital.

Although their hold on power within the country is strengthening seven weeks after they grabbed the capital, no foreign authority has recognized the Islamist former rebels’ rule.

However, an explosion outside Kabul’s Eid Gah mosque killed at least two people and injured numerous more, indicating that the Taliban win has not brought an end to violence after Afghanistan’s 20-year battle.

Following his mother’s recent death, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid indicated on Saturday that a prayer ritual would be performed at the mosque for her. On Sunday, he made no mention of this when he tweeted that the blast had killed civilians in the neighborhood.

AFP witnessed residents in bloodied clothing arriving at the neighboring Kabul Emergency Hospital, while interior ministry spokesperson Qari Sayed Khosti told AFP, “Our early information says two civilians were killed and three civilians were wounded in the incident.”

Taliban fighters who arrived at the hospital surrendered their guns and removed their body armour in order to donate blood, and the hospital announced on Twitter that four patients were being treated.

The detonation was heard throughout the capital shortly after the new Taliban “interim government” held a rally just outside the capital, which they were forced out of in 2001 in a US-led operation begun in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Protests against Afghanistan’s new masters have reduced as a result of a ban on illegal demonstrations, many of which were led by women.

A pro-Taliban protest in Kohdaman township, on the hills outskirts of Kabul, drew 1,500 men and boys on Sunday.

“This is the day we’ve been waiting for,” said Khalil Haqqani, the new refugee minister, who was labeled a terrorist by the US in 2011 and had a $5 million bounty placed on his head. He is a key figure in the Haqqani insurgent network, which his brother Jalaluddin created.

“We have accomplished our goal, but it necessitates protection,” he said, resting his weapon against the lectern and bragging that the country has a “bright future” despite being rejected by international donors.

“My suggestion to the rest of the world is to leave Afghanistan alone.”

Leading officials and commanders spoke to an audience seated in rows of chairs under awnings, flanked by armed Taliban men in war gear. Brief News from Washington Newsday.