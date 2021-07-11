Kabul calls on Europe to stop forcibly deporting Afghans.

As security forces face a wave of violence prompted by a frenetic Taliban attack, Afghanistan has urged European countries to postpone forced deportations of Afghan migrants for the next three months.

The UN warned on Sunday that the escalating crisis is creating “more misery” across the violence-plagued country, and it called for continued financial assistance.

Afghanistan is in a crisis as terrorists seize area across the countryside, putting government forces under strain and resulting in a new wave of internally displaced people, which is complicated by a new epidemic of Covid-19.

“The Taliban terrorist group’s escalation of violence in the country, as well as the spread of the third wave of (Covid-19), has caused a great deal of economic and social unrest, causing concerns and challenges for the people,” Afghanistan’s refugee and repatriation ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry stated that “the government’s decision emphasizes that host nations should refrain from forcibly deporting Afghan refugees… for the next three months,” and that the return of Afghans from Europe was concerning.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, Afghanistan has about 2.5 million registered refugees in 2018, making it the world’s second-largest refugee population.

The great majority live in Pakistan, with Iran and Europe following closely behind.

According to UN data, more than 570 Afghan refugees returned to the nation willingly between January and March this year, with UN assistance, but just six arrived from outside Pakistan and Iran.

According to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, Afghans make up a significant portion of EU asylum applicants, with 44,190 first-time applications out of a total of 416,600 last year.

Last month, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi warned that after foreign forces leave Afghanistan, Europe should prepare for a new influx of migrants.

Earlier this year, some EU countries decided to grant shelter to Afghans who had served with Western soldiers and are facing Taliban retaliation.

On Sunday, the health ministry in Afghanistan reported more than 1,000 instances of Covid-19.

Since the outbreak, about 135,000 illnesses and more than 5,700 deaths have been documented, with the country relying on international donations to vaccinate its citizens.

Since the Taliban launched its whirling attack, Ramiz Alakbarov, the United Nations Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, said the country has been facing significant problems due to the intensifying violence.

He told reporters that “pre-existing humanitarian needs are exacerbated,” and that at least half of the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.