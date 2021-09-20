Justin Trudeau impressed four times and disappointed five times.

In the forthcoming election on September 20, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will seek re-election.

Trudeau called the election in mid-August, seeking to win a third term by exploiting his government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, Canada’s Conservative Party, led by Erin O’Toole, has gained some hope as a result of the brief election campaign.

Trudeau’s 170-seat majority is in jeopardy, as O’Toole and the prime minister are running neck and neck in the polls.

At the time of reporting, support for Trudeau was at 31.7 percent, while support for O’Toole was at 31.2 percent, according to a September 16 report by Canada’s CBC News Poll Tracker.

Shachi Kurl, president of Canadian pollster Angus Reid Institute, told This website on September 17 that the campaign “still looks very tight” and that the outcome so far closely mirrors that of the 2019 election, in which the Liberals won a minority government while the Conservatives increased their seat count.

After taking office in 2015, Trudeau, the son of the late Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, became the darling of liberals around the world. His remarks on feminism, indigenous peoples of Canada, and racism, as well as refugees, climate change, and other topics, contrasted sharply with those of other world leaders, especially former US President Donald Trump.

His premiership, though, has lost a lot of its luster. “This is [Trudeau’s] third election,” Kurl told this website. For the past six years, he has served as Prime Minister. The longer a politician stays in government, the more things will attach to him or her, regardless of how popular he or she is.”

Trudeau’s greatest days, according to Kurl, were at the start of his term, when his approval ratings were “extremely high,” ranging from 60 to 70%, and “stayed there for more than a year.”

Trudeau’s controversies, on the other hand, “ate away at his popularity” over time, according to Kurl.

This website chronicles some of Trudeau’s most memorable moments, as well as some of his less memorable ones.

Gender Equality Moments in Trudeau’s Life

Trudeau appointed 30 cabinet members in 2015, 15 of whom were women, making it the country’s first gender-balanced cabinet. When asked why gender balance in the cabinet was crucial at the time, the prime minister said: This is a condensed version of the information.