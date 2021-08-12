‘Just Madness’: Fans Line Up Before Dawn To See ‘Messimania’ In Paris

On Wednesday, as Lionel Messi was officially presented as a Paris Saint-Germain player, determined lines formed before morning in front of the club shop on the Champs-Elysees, while noisy crowds gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium.

So, what’s the verdict?

“It’s been a mental morning,” an employee at the Parc des Princes’ club store told AFP.

PSG shirts with ‘Messi’ and the number 30 emblazoned on the back were picked up by hundreds of supporters. “It’s the first time we’ve ever seen this,” he remarked.

The cash registers went into overdrive as children’s tickets cost 87 euros ($102), women’s tickets cost 108 euros ($126), and men’s tickets cost 158 euros ($185).

That was fortunate, because Messi is said to earn 35 million euros ($41 million) every year from the club’s Qatari owners.

On a live-streamed broadcast, club president Nasser al-Khelaifi presented Messi, who was also displayed on a huge screen outside the stadium, giving store personnel an opportunity to replenish.

The club president remarked, “I’m really delighted to present Leo Messi as a PSG player.”

“This is an incredible and momentous day for the club and the entire football world.”

Fans at the PSG stadium yelled Messi’s name as the Argentine held up a shirt bearing his name and the number 30, which will undoubtedly become as iconic as his number 10 at Barcelona.

There was a grandiose launch in front of the Eiffel Tower when Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed for PSG in 2012, but Messi, in his beautiful suit, was simply snapped on the pitch.

“I’ve been a PSG supporter for almost 30 years, and we’ve seen it all,” Mohamed, a 49-year-old fan in line outside the stadium, said.

“We were fighting relegation twelve years ago; today we’ll be playing a front line with Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi.”

Djibril, 23, was also awestruck.

“I’m a PSG supporter, and if I have to stand in line all day for a Messi shirt, I’ll do it,” he stated.

As the morning progressed, crowds became more rowdy, and some groups blew off pyrotechnics, injuring a youngster. One fan was detained by the cops.

When Messi arrived at Parc des Princes, a chorus of ‘Messi, Messi, Messi’ erupted, with a forest of cellphones held aloft to capture the event.

Wesley, another PSG supporter, said he felt obligated to bring his two children, aged 7 and 9, to the historic event.

"I had to bring something.