Just days after receiving the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, a woman died of a brain hemorrhage.

In Slovenia, a 20-year-old woman died of a brain hemorrhage just days after getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination, prompting the authorities to temporarily halt its distribution.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was admitted to the Ljubljana University Medical Center on Monday, just a few days after receiving the J&J COVID-19 shot. A brain hemorrhage and blood clots eventually killed her.

“The patient had blood clots and bleeding in the brain at the same time; intensive care was unsuccessful,” said Igor Rigler, a neurologist at the Ljubljana hospital center.

When the woman received her vaccine, the officials did not say when. The woman, however, received the J&J shot two weeks before she died, according to The Associated Press.

Slovenian health officials have temporarily halted the use of the Janssen vaccination while they investigate if the vaccine was linked to the woman’s death.

According to RTE, Health Minister Janez Poklukar said in a statement that the health ministry has asked the Public Health Institute to temporarily halt immunizations with the Janssen vaccine until the information surrounding this instance are clarified.

Janssen, a J&J company that produced the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, said it will investigate complaints of adverse effects in persons who received the vaccination.

The Hill quoted the spokesman as saying, “There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of the people we serve, and we thoroughly analyze reports of adverse events in persons getting our medications or vaccinations.”

Previously, health officials had established a link between one patient’s death and the J&J COVID-19 vaccination shot. More than 120,000 people in Slovenia have received the Janssen vaccine as of Thursday.

The announcement comes after health officials reported 1,039 new COVID-19 cases across the country on Tuesday, raising the country’s seven-day average to 845. On Tuesday, Slovenian officials announced nine further deaths.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Slovenia has documented 290,994 COVID-19 infections and 4,553 fatalities since the outbreak began.