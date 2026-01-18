Junet Mohamed Faces Political Isolation as “Broad-Based Government” Strategy Fails

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed finds himself increasingly marginalized in Kenyan politics after his support for the controversial “Broad-Based Government” cooperation between ODM and President Ruto’s UDA backfired, isolating him from hardliners within his party and failing to secure a solid alliance within the government.

Once regarded as a central figure in the opposition, Junet’s political fortunes have dramatically shifted. His advocacy for ODM’s alliance with Ruto’s administration was meant to secure state resources for the party, but it has instead fueled tensions. Critics within ODM accuse him of betraying the party’s foundational opposition values, while those in government remain wary of his true loyalties.

Political Crossfire

At the heart of Junet’s downfall is a growing divide within ODM. The party’s leadership is split between the faction led by Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo, who argue for maintaining the party’s role as a fierce opposition force. Meanwhile, Junet’s faction supports deeper cooperation with the government, believing it is necessary for the survival and relevance of the party.

Junet’s relationship with the ruling UDA party has not been without complications. Despite being seen as a key asset for passing legislation in Parliament, he is viewed with distrust by the UDA wing. The most telling sign of this divide came recently when Junet was reportedly kept waiting for hours at a State House event, only to be snubbed and denied a speaking slot. The incident, described by insiders as a “State House slap,” was a symbolic reminder that Junet, despite his political maneuvering, remains sidelined in the corridors of power.

This moment of public humiliation is seen as the culmination of Junet’s gamble to balance both sides of the political spectrum. His position within ODM has become precarious, with many of his supporters accusing him of selling out the party’s values. At ODM rallies in Nyanza, he faced harsh criticism, with some delegates openly labeling him a traitor. “He sold us to the enemy,” one delegate remarked, highlighting the deep dissatisfaction among his base with his approach.

Fighting for Relevance

As tensions within ODM mount, Junet’s future remains uncertain. Despite his attempts to downplay the growing rift, including insisting that “ODM is not for sale,” his influence within the party continues to wane. Even figures within ODM, like Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, have urged Junet to stop the public infighting that is damaging the party’s image.

With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, Junet faces a critical decision. He must either rebuild his position within the opposition by distancing himself from the government or fully commit to the UDA alliance, risking alienating his base and potentially losing his parliamentary seat. For now, Junet’s political future is in a precarious balance, and as the 2027 elections approach, he may find himself at a crossroads, one that could either reinvigorate his career or mark its decline.