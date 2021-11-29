Julie Anne Genter, a New Zealand politician, rides her bike to the hospital to give birth.

When it was time for her little bundle of joy to come, New Zealand MP Julie Anne Genter hopped on her bike and pedaled all the way to the hospital. Genter was already in labor when she rode her bike to the hospital, and she gave birth early Sunday before informing the world on social media.

Initially, the Green Party’s transportation spokeswoman had no intention of pedaling all the way to the hospital. According to the BBC, she now finds a photo of herself zooming on her bicycle being circulated around the world. Genter commented on social media after the birth of her baby girl that her contractions were not too bad when they left for the hospital at 2 a.m.

“Exciting news!” “We welcomed the newest member of our family at 3:04 a.m. this morning,” Genter stated on Facebook. “I had no intention of cycling throughout labor, but that turned out to be the case.” My contractions weren’t too bad when we left at 2 a.m. to drive to the hospital, but by the time we arrived 10 minutes later, they were 2-3 minutes apart and intensifying. (I’m grinning in the parking lot after one.) And now, miraculously, we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping with her father.” The MP also considered herself “fortunate” to have a wonderful team behind her as she went through a speedy and “happy straightforward” birth.

The senator, who was born in the United States, made a similar trip to the hospital on her bicycle three years ago for the birth of her son in 2018. Her pregnancy announcement was one of many bicycle-themed postings she made at the time, encouraging people to get on their bikes and enjoy the benefits of cycling.

When she announced her pregnancy in 2018, she commented, “We’re going to have to get an additional seat for the bikes.”

According to ABC News, Genter was 42 weeks pregnant when she started having contractions and decided to bike to the hospital because there wasn’t enough room for the support staff.

Genter stated on social media in 2018: “Beautiful Sunday morning for a bike ride, to the hospital, for an induction to finally have this kid.”

“My boyfriend and I cycled because the support staff couldn’t fit in the car… but it put me in the best possible mood!” the Member of Parliament added.