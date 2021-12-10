Julian Assange will’seek review’ of the United Kingdom’s extradition ruling, which his lawyer describes as ‘very disturbing.’

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, will ask the UK’s highest court to review the decision to extradite him to the United States to face espionage charges, according to his lawyer, who slammed a British rule that would allow him to do so.

After a lengthy appeal in which the Australian editor and activist previously won an attempt to block the extradition in a lower court, the United Kingdom’s High Court ruled on Friday that assurances from the United States of his treatment once he is in the country were sufficient to have Assange extradited there.

Assange’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, said that Washington’s diplomatic guarantees were insufficient, accusing former President Donald Trump’s government of attempting to detain Assange by force.

“It is deeply troubling that a UK court has overturned a decision not to extradite Julian Assange, accepting vague assurances from the US government, which has reportedly plotted to kidnap or assassinate Mr. Assange, that if Mr. Assange is extradited, he will be provided appropriate care and not held in a super-maximum facility,” Pollack said in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

Pollack’s claims derive from a September Yahoo News piece detailing a rumored scheme by former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo to kidnap or assassinate Assange, based on testimony from 30 former US intelligence and national security personnel.

Pompeo did not deny the allegations outright, but later said he would make “no apologies” for the Trump administration’s efforts to protect “real national security secrets,” and that the article’s sources “should all be prosecuted for speaking about classified activity inside the Central Intelligence Agency,” according to the Devil May Care podcast.

Pollack said that the latest legal action did not take the gravity of the issue into account, and praised Assange’s efforts to publish classified military and diplomatic materials.

“The UK court made this decision without considering whether extradition is appropriate given the US is seeking charges against him that could lead to decades in prison, based on his having published factual material about newsworthy matters like the Iraq and Afghanistan wars,” Pollack said. “Mr. Assange will ask the United Kingdom to revisit this judgment.” This is a condensed version of the information.