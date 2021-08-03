Judge Throws Out Harassment Case, Warns Against Culture of “Hyper-Sensitivity”

A court in England has dismissed a lawyer’s case, warning against “a culture of hypersensitivity,” after she filed 42 discrimination and harassment complaints about her supervisor and coworkers to an employment tribunal.

According to court records obtained by This website, Nirosha Sithirapathy, 31, a lawyer at the Oxfordshire-based pharmaceutical business PSI CRO UK Ltd, was told at the hearing by Judge Emma Jane Hawksworth that comments made to her by her supervisor Martin Schmidt did not constitute harassment. Sithirapathy also tried to argue that she was fired unfairly, but the judge disregarded her allegation.

Sithirapathy told This website, “I am really dissatisfied by the tribunal’s verdict and am considering filing an appeal.”

Sithirapathy started working for the corporation in 2014, according to the virtual session, which was held at the tribunal court in Reading, South-East England. Schmidt, the company’s country manager and chief financial officer, offered her a job at PSI’s Swiss headquarters worth 120, 000 Swiss Francs ($132,530) in November 2016.

According to court documents, she told him she wasn’t interested in the post for personal reasons, according to the tribunal. Schmidt is said to have asked Sithirapathy why she didn’t want to take the position overseas, claiming that “you are not married, you don’t have children, and you don’t have a partner.” The comment was “extremely direct and badly worded,” according to the court, and made Sithirapathy feel “uncomfortable” and “humiliated.”

Schmidt warned his employee during the same meeting, according to court documents, that “your age will preclude you from commanding a larger salary” than 120,000 Swiss francs per year in Switzerland. The court dismissed Sithirapathy’s claims of direct age discrimination and age-related harassment.

Schmidt then proceeded to relate a story to emphasize the Swiss office’s “tolerance” of lesbian employees, according to the tribunal.

The tribunal heard that Sithirapathy was denied a promotion in January 2017 because she was still young and in the early stages of her profession. She then expressed her dissatisfaction with this, as well as Schmidt’s earlier remarks.

According to the tribunal, Sithirapathy changed her mind and accepted a non-legal position as manager of the company’s property portfolio in Zug, Switzerland, an opportunity she informed Schmidt she was “extremely enthusiastic about” in an email.

A month into the trial, the panel heard that. This is a condensed version of the information.