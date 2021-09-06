Judge rules that a woman paralyzed by COVID-19 should be taken off life support.

A judge has determined that a British lady who contracted COVID-19 last year and was left brain-damaged and paralyzed from the neck down should be allowed to die.

Judge Hayden ruled Saturday at a trial in the Court of Protection, which oversees hearings involving adults who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, that the unnamed patient at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, England, should stop receiving life-support treatment by the end of October, according to Cambridgeshire Live.

According to a BBC report, the woman, who is in her 50s, was admitted to the hospital on an emergency basis in late 2020 and placed on a ventilator, but physicians stated the life-support therapy was causing her suffering and adding to her “burden.”

Furthermore, experts reportedly told the court that the woman was the world’s “most difficult” COVID-19 sufferer.

“I have been told, authoritatively, that [the woman]is ‘the most complex COVID patient in the world,’ in terms of neurological damage and complications,” says the author. According to the Cambridgeshire Live, Hayden said that this was the first time a court had considered an end-of-life case as a result of COVID-19.

According to the source, lawyer Katie Gollop, who represented hospital executives, described the woman’s case as “exceptional.” According to Gollop, the woman had become “almost completely immobile” and suffered from “serious” cognitive impairment.

According to reports, the woman developed difficulties that had never been “explained” in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Ashley Shaw, director of the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said after the verdict, “This is an extremely rare illness with catastrophic and irreparable brain damage, and our experts have tried every medical option.”

Doctors indicated there was nothing they could do to improve “any element of her illness” and that her life expectancy was only months. They argued that putting the woman on a palliative care regimen would allow her to die peacefully and without pain.

The woman would be relocated to a “calm, quiet, and private environment” where her life may end while being “surrounded” by her family, according to the first of two options advised by specialists.

“Independent medical professionals and a highly experienced Court of Protection judge concur with our teams that additional treatment, beyond a reasonable period for the patient to be with their family, would be pointless and would simply prolong the patient’s suffering,” Shaw said.

Nageena Khalique, the woman's legal team's leader, stated earlier.