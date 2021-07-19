Journalists and activists have been identified as targets of alleged NSO Group spyware.

According to media reports, journalists, activists, and lawyers from around the world are among the 50,000 people reported to have been identified as targets of spyware from Israeli cyber spying firm NSO Group.

The 50,000 persons were purportedly identified as people of interest by clients of the corporation, according to a list of phone numbers supplied to major news agencies by Amnesty International.

According to the BBC, it was unclear how many of the reportedly targeted phones were successfully implanted with the Pegasus software.

The NSO Group, which denies the charges, maintains on its website that only military, law enforcement, and intelligence services are allowed to use their software to track down criminals and terrorists. However, a study by Amnesty International and the non-profit media organization Forbidden Stories discovered “irrefutable evidence” that NSO spyware had effectively entered iPhone 11 and 12 models, potentially infecting thousands of phones.

According to Danna Ingleton, deputy director of Amnesty Tech, “these attacks have exposed activists, journalists, and politicians all around the world to the possibility of having their whereabouts watched, and their personal information exploited against them.”

According to the BBC, media organizations researching the list said they had identified more than 180 journalists from CNN, the New York Times, and Al Jazeera. Over 1,000 persons in 50 countries have been identified as possible targets of the spyware.

According to the Guardian, Roula Khalaf, the editor of the Financial Times, was one of the applicants chosen for surveillance during 2018. The list also included at least 50 people close to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, including his family, aides, and doctor.

“The NSO Group can no longer pretend that its malware is just employed to combat criminality. According to Ingleton, “there is substantial evidence that NSO spyware is being utilized consistently for repression and other human rights breaches.”

Thousands of Google Android phones were also identified as targets, according to the Amnesty International study, but “their operating systems do not preserve accessible logs relevant for detecting Pegasus spyware infection.” The spyware was found in “high levels” in the iPhone models that they correctly identified. This is a condensed version of the information.