Journalist dispatched to investigate the disappearance of a toddler discovers him.

After hearing his whimpers at the bottom of a ravine, an Italian journalist reporting the tale of a missing toddler who spent two nights alone in the woods has been credited with discovering him.

After wandering away from his secluded home near Palazzuolo sul Senio in Tuscany’s Apennine highlands on Monday night, 21-month-old Nicola Tanturli became the center of considerable media coverage.

Giuseppe Di Tommaso, a reporter for the Italian national broadcaster RAI, claimed he was walking up a dirt road toward the family’s home when he heard noises coming from a ravine.

Di Tommaso began shouting the boy’s name and claimed to have heard the word “mamma” spoken by a voice.

Mugello, where the little Nicola was discovered | After a journalist heard the lament, a carabiniere slipped into the burrone and saved him. #NicolaTanturli https://t.co/ChHcD8udCS pic.twitter.com/xGWggApgQv #NicolaTanturli https://t.co/ChHcD8udCS

June 23, 2021 — Tgcom24 (@MediasetTgcom24)

He told RAI that he started repeating the word “mamma” because youngsters of that age repeat words before plunging down into the bush-covered ravine when he discovered it was the boy.

He claimed that despite being in a bushy location, he noticed the child on the opposite side. The journalist praised two police officers who initially mistook the noises for animal noises.

Danilo Ciccarelli, a police commander, claimed he climbed down the embankment expecting to see a little deer.

“Instead, Nicola peeked out from among the tall grass, his small head among the tall grass. I approached him after he said, “mamma.” According to the Associated Press, Ciccarelli remarked, “He hugged me immediately away.”

The boy was found around a mile from his home with only a few scratches and a small bump on his head and was brought up to his parents for an emotional reunion.

“It was a tremendous joy to bring him back to his mother’s arms,” Ciccarelli said.

Church bells pealed in the town of Palazzuolo sul Senio, amid a collective sigh of relief at the remarkable rescue. The boy was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to be discharged on Thursday.

Amid speculation over how he managed to wander so far, the boy's father, Leonardo Tanturli, said that.