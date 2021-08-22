Josephine Baker will be the first black woman to be inducted into the Pantheon of France.

Josephine Baker, a famous French-American dancer, singer, and actress who fought in the French resistance during WWII and later battled racism, will be the first Black woman to enter the Pantheon tomb in France.

According to an assistant to President Emmanuel Macron, the bones of American-born Baker will be laid to rest at the famous Parisian monument on November 30, confirming a report in the Le Parisien newspaper.

“Pantheonisation takes a long time to develop,” the aide explained.

After Simone Veil, a former French minister who survived the Holocaust and battled for abortion rights, entered the Pantheon in 2018, Baker will be the sixth woman to join the roughly 80 great national leaders of French history.

On July 21, Jennifer Guesdon, who is part of a group lobbying for Baker’s entry and includes one of the dancer’s sons, met with Macron.

“It was a wonderful delight when the president said yes,” she remarked.

“Yes!” exclaims the speaker. According to Le Parisien, Macron stated following the July meeting.

Since 2013, the Baker family has been pursuing her induction, with a petition amassing over 38,000 signatures.

“She was an artist, the first Black worldwide star, a cubist muse, a resistance fighter in the French army during WWII, and active with Martin Luther King in the civil rights movement,” according to the petition.

According to Guesdon, the campaign has “made people discover Josephine Baker’s undertakings, who was only recognized to some as an international star, a wonderful artist.”

But, she said, “she belongs in the Pantheon since she was a resistance fighter.”

Baker, who was born in Missouri in 1906 and died in Monaco in 1975, was born into an impoverished family and had already married twice by the age of 15. She then fled her home and joined a vaudeville troupe.

She rapidly drew the attention of a producer, who took her to Paris, where she became the star of the enormously popular “La Revue Negre,” which helped popularize jazz and African-American culture in France, when she was just 19 years old.

During the Roaring Twenties, she was the highest-paid performer in the Paris music hall scene.

She married Jean Lion on November 30, 1937, giving her French nationality. She divorced him and remarried twice more, adopting 12 children in the process.

She became a member of the French resistance movement in 1939, passing on information transcribed from her musical scores.

Later, she traveled on a mission to Morocco, where she visited the resistance. Brief News from Washington Newsday.