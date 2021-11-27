Josephine Baker will be the first black woman to be immortalized in the Pantheon of France.

Josephine Baker, a French-American dancer, singer, and actress who mesmerized France with anti-colonial performances and eventually joined the French Resistance, will become the first black woman to be enshrined in France’s Pantheon tomb on Tuesday.

Baker will be the sixth woman to enter the secular shrine on Paris’s Left Bank, which is home to about 80 of France’s greatest national figures.

She will also be the first member of the entertainment industry to be honored with a symbolic space in the secular sanctuary, which is home to a lengthy list of luminaries from the fields of politics, arts, and science, including Victor Hugo, Emile Zola, and Marie Curie.

The “pantheonization” of the world’s first black female superstar, who campaigned with Martin Luther King for civil rights, brings to a close years of campaigning by her family and a group of academics for her to be accorded the uncommon posthumous honor.

President Emmanuel Macron ultimately granted the request in August “because she’s a lady who was born black and American in a closed society… who became the incarnation of the French Republic’s Enlightenment ideas throughout her life,” according to his office.

“She’s a woman whose entire life has been dedicated to the twin pursuits of liberty and justice,” a White House official remarked.

Baker, who was born Freda Josephine McDonald into great poverty in Missouri in 1906, dropped out of school at the age of thirteen.

She landed a role in one of the first all-black musicals on Broadway in 1921 after two unsuccessful marriages (she got the name Baker from her second husband).

She migrated to France, like many other black American artists at the time, to escape racial segregation in the United States.

With her wild dance performances that reflected the energy of the Jazz Age, the woman dubbed “Black Venus” caught Paris by storm.

In a stunning send-up of colonial notions about black women, she performed the Charleston at the Folies-Bergere cabaret hall, wearing just a necklace of pearls and a skirt fashioned of rubber bananas, in one of her career’s defining moments.

She was a singer, actress, and dancer who fell in love with France and became a French citizen after marrying entrepreneur Jean Lion in 1937.

She divorced him and remarried twice more, adopting 12 children in the process.

She joined the French Resistance against Nazi Germany at the onset of World War II, rising to the rank of lieutenant in the Free French air force’s female auxiliary corps.

She went on to become a spy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.