Josephine Baker, the Adopted Black Superstar of France, Has Been Immortalized.

To become the world’s first Black female celebrity, Josephine Baker overcame the bigotry she mocked in her renowned banana skirt dance.

She will also become the first Black woman to visit the Pantheon in Paris, the mausoleum reserved for France’s “great men,” later this month.

Her new country is remembering her not only as a groundbreaking entertainer, but also as a French Resistance hero, civil rights crusader, and diversity pioneer who founded her own multiracial family, 46 years after her death.

Baker, who was openly bisexual, practiced free love decades before the 1960s sexual revolution, claiming, “I’m not immoral, I’m merely natural.”

She said, “I’ve married thousands of times because every man I’ve loved has become my spouse.”

Baker, who was born Freda Josephine McDonald into great poverty in Missouri in 1906, dropped out of school at the age of thirteen.

She landed a role in one of the first all-Black musicals on Broadway in 1921 after two unsuccessful marriages (she adopted the name Baker from her second husband).

She migrated to France, like many other Black American artists at the time, to avoid racist harassment at home.

She, on the other hand, never ceased advocating for civil rights.

She was the only woman to speak at the 1963 March on Washington, taking the podium after Martin Luther King’s famous “I have a dream” speech.

Baker brought 12 children from around the world to live with her in her French chateau, which she eventually tried to develop into a “Global Village” in an attempt to establish there is “only one race.”

She remarked, “We all have the same heart, the same blood, and the same longing for love.”

She rose to fame after being plucked from the chorus line of “La Revue Negre,” an attempt to bring “genuine” Black American culture to Europe. Most Parisians had never heard of jazz or seen it played before.

Baker was “the most extraordinary woman anyone saw,” according to Ernest Hemingway, who was living in Paris at the time.

Pablo Picasso was awestruck by her “grin to end all smiles.”

Baker gave the performance for which she will be renowned when the play relocated to the Folies-Bergere in 1927.

She did the Charleston in nothing but a necklace of pearls and a skirt made of 16 rubber bananas.

France, which had many Black African colonies at the time, was taken aback by her outrageous performance. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.