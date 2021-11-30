Josephine Baker is the first black woman to be inducted into the Pantheon of France.

On Tuesday, over half a century after her death, French-American dancer, singer, Resistance member, and rights crusader Josephine Baker became the first black woman to enter France’s Pantheon mausoleum of outstanding historical personalities.

Baker is just the fifth woman to be honored with a spot in the secular temple dedicated to the heroes of the French Republic, which is located on a hill on Paris’s Left Bank.

In a solemn ceremony chaired by President Emmanuel Macron, she is also the first performer to be immortalized alongside Victor Hugo, scientist Marie Curie, and 73 other icons from the fields of politics, science, and the arts.

Baker, who fled racial discrimination in the United States in 1925 and became famous in France, is buried in Monaco.

A coffin containing earth from four places she resided, including her homeland of St. Louis and Paris, was carried into the Pantheon by members of the airforce in front of hundreds of dignitaries and visitors to commemorate her entrance.

Images of Baker’s life were projected onto the Pantheon’s neo-classical exterior as the coffin was carried along a red-carpeted street to the strains of her hit song “J’ai deux amours” (“I have two loves” — referring to “My homeland and Paris”).

In a speech honoring her, Macron stated that Baker “did not defend one skin color” but rather “worked for the liberation of all.”

“You are entering this Pantheon because, although you were born American, there is no one more French than you,” he added, addressing his remarks to “dear Josephine.”

Macron’s honor for the world’s first black female celebrity comes after years of struggle by her family and supporters for her position in French history to be acknowledged.

Macron’s staff refuted reports that the gesture was intended to secure minorities’ support ahead of next year’s presidential race.

Baker, who was born Freda Josephine McDonald into great poverty in Missouri in 1906, dropped out of school at the age of thirteen.

She landed a role in one of the first all-black musicals on Broadway in 1921 after two unsuccessful marriages (she got the name Baker from her second husband).

She came to France, like many other black American artists at the time, since it was perceived as being more welcoming of minorities.

With her wild dance performances that reflected the energy of the Jazz Age, the woman dubbed “Black Venus” caught Paris by storm.

One of her career’s key events occurred when she. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.