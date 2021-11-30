Josephine Baker Has Been Inducted Into The French Pantheon Of The Great.

On Tuesday, over half a century after her death, French-American dancer, singer, actor, and rights activist Josephine Baker will become the first black woman to enter France’s Pantheon mausoleum of famous historical figures.

Baker will be the sixth woman to be honored in the secular temple dedicated to the “great men” of the French Republic, which is located on a hill in the Left Bank of Paris.

She will also be the first entertainer to join the ranks of Victor Hugo, Emile Zola, and Marie Curie in being immortalized.

Baker’s “pantheonization” caps years of effort by her family and supporters to bestow the uncommon posthumous honor on the world’s first black female superstar.

In August, President Emmanuel Macron authorized the request, stating that Baker’s “whole life was committed to the twin search for liberty and justice,” according to his office.

Baker was interred in Monaco, where she will be buried for the rest of her life.

A coffin holding handfuls of earth from four places where she lived will be put in the Pantheon’s crypt during Tuesday’s ceremony: the US city of St. Louis, where she was born; Paris; the Chateau de Milandes, where she lived in southwest France; and Monaco.

Members of the French air force will carry her coffin into the structure, marking her involvement in the French Resistance during WWII.

Macron will give a speech, and relatives of Baker will read short writings penned by the trailblazing performer.

Baker’s name will shortly be affixed to the Gaite metro station in southern Paris, which is near the Bobino theatre, where she last performed a few days before her death in 1975.

Baker, who was born Freda Josephine McDonald into great poverty in Missouri in 1906, dropped out of school at the age of thirteen.

She landed a role in one of the first all-black musicals on Broadway in 1921 after two unsuccessful marriages (she got the name Baker from her second husband).

She migrated to France, like many other black American artists at the time, to escape racial segregation in the United States.

With her wild dance performances that reflected the energy of the Jazz Age, the woman dubbed “Black Venus” caught Paris by storm.

In a stunning send-up of, she performed the Charleston at the Folies Bergere cabaret hall wearing only a necklace of pearls and a skirt fashioned of rubber bananas, in one of the defining moments of her career. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.