Josephine Baker, a musical legend, will be inducted into France’s Pantheon.

According to an assistant to President Emmanuel Macron, the remains of Josephine Baker, a famous French-American dancer, singer, and actress who also served in the French resistance during WWII, will be transported to the Pantheon tomb in November.

Baker, who was born in Missouri in 1906 and died in Monaco in 1975, will be the first Black woman to be buried in the revered Parisian shrine.

On July 21, a group of supporters supporting Baker’s induction, including one of her sons, met with Macron, according to Jennifer Guesdon, one of the members.

“It was a wonderful delight when the president said yes,” she remarked.

“Yes!” exclaims the speaker. According to the daily Le Parisien, Macron stated following the July meeting.

The ceremony will take place on November 30, according to a Macron source.

“Pantheonisation takes a long time to develop,” the aide explained.

Since 2013, the Baker family has been campaigning for her inclusion, with a petition amassing over 38,000 signatures.

“She was an artist, the first Black worldwide star, a cubist muse, a resistance fighter in the French army during WWII, and active with Martin Luther King in the civil rights movement,” according to the petition.

According to Pascal Bruckner, another member of the campaign group, Baker “is a symbol of a France that is not racist, contrary to what some media organisations say.”

Bruckner remarked, “Josephine Baker is a true anti-racist, a true anti-fascist.”

The event will take place on November 30, the anniversary of Baker’s marriage to Frenchman Jean Lion, which granted her French citizenship.

The Pantheon is a memorial complex dedicated to important national figures from the fields of politics, arts, and science in French history.

Only the president has the authority to move people to the former church, which was inspired by the Pantheon in Rome and features majestic columns and a domed ceiling.

Only five women are among the Pantheon’s 80 personalities, including the most recent admission, Simone Veil, a former French minister who survived the Holocaust and battled for abortion rights.